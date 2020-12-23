Maha Govt Opens Amusement Sector, Extends Night Curfew to Rural Areas to Control Covid-19 Spread

After the night curfew in 27 municipalities, the Maharashtra government has authorised all District Collectors to implement similar restrictions if deemed necessary to control the Covid-19 spread, even as the amusement industry was unlocked in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the previous orders on Monday, the night curfew from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. till January 5 was applicable only in the jurisdictions of the civic bodies, but now the respective District Collectors can take their own decision on it and implement similar night restrictions after taking permission from the Chief Secretary.

Simultaneously, the state has decided to throw open all indoor and outdoor amusement industries, water parks, boating clubs and other tourism-related activities.

The departments concerned will issue the specific SOPs for these avenues to reopen exactly 9 months after the lockdown was imposed on March 24-25.

The latest directive could impact some of the worst-hit districts in the state like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, and others where the civic body limits are already under a night curfew.