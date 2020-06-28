Maha Govt Orders Probe Against Pune Hospital's Chief Matron Over Assistant's Death

The Maharashtra government has suspended the chief matron of Pune's Sassoon General Hospital and launched an inquiry against her in connection with the death of an assistant matron there, a senior health official said.

Anita Rathod, the assistant matron, died in April this Anita Rathod, the assistant matron, died in April this

year following which the Maharashtra Government NursesFederation alleged that the state-run hospital's chief matronFederation alleged that the state-run hospital's chief matron

Rajashri Korke caused mental, physical, financial and social harassment to the federation's members.harassment to the federation's members. They also alleged that Korke was responsible for the death of Rathod.death of Rathod.

A senior health official on Saturday said Rathod also had some underlying health condition.had some underlying health condition.

However, following a complaint by the nurses federation, the state government suspended Korke on Friday and federation, the state government suspended Korke on Friday and

launched a departmental inquiry against her in connection withRathod's death, the official said.Rathod's death, the official said.

The Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation in astatement welcomed the decision of the Uddhav Thackeray-ledstatement welcomed the decision of the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to launch an inquiry into the matter.

