Maha Govt Puts Transfer of Police Personnel on Hold for Year Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Representative Image (PTI)

Representative Image (PTI)

Quoting the order issued by the state government, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Establishment, Kulwant Sarangal on Tuesday said transfer of officers and other staff in all police units will be put on hold for the current financial year.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 8:27 PM IST
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to put on hold transfer of police personnel and officers, in the financial year 2020-21, a senior police officer has said.

Quoting the order issued by the state government, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Establishment, Kulwant Sarangal on Tuesday said transfer of officers and other staff in all police units will be put on hold for the current financial year.

In normal circumstances, the Police Establishment Board starts the process of general transfer of police personnel in February every year. Transfer orders are typically issued in the last week of May.

This year also, the general transfer exercise was started and police personnel had even submitted their applications online.

About 2,500 police personnel of Maharashtra Police have so far tested positive for coronavirus while 29 have succumbed to the viral infection.

The number of active cases stands at 1,526.


