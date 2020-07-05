Maha Govt Revokes Three-day-old Order Issued for Transfer of 10 DCPs in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Home Department on Sunday revoked its three-day-old order for the transfer of 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Mumbai, and asked them to continue with their current postings, an official said.

The order for the transfer of 10 DCPs of the Mumbai Police had been issued on Thursday, he said.

"But as per the new order issued on Sunday, the transfer of the DCPs was cancelled and they were asked to continue with their current postings," the official said.

As per the fresh order, DCP (Operation) Pranay Ashok has been given the additional charge of Zone V in central Mumbai after it fell vacant following DCP Niyati Thackers joining of the Intelligence Bureau as Joint Deputy Director.

DCP N Ambika (Headquarter) was also given additional charge of Zone III after DCP Abhinash Kumar was sent on central deputation, the official added.

As per the Thursday order, DCPs from Zone VII, Protection, SB-I, Port Zone, CB (Detection), Zone XI, Cyber, Zone I, Operation and LA Tardeo were transferred to different zones in the city police department.

"The order issued today has been signed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Naval Bajaj," the official added.