Maha Govt Spent Rs 735 Cr in Ex-gratia for Kin of COVID-19 Victims

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government spent Rs 735 crore in ex-gratia to the kin of people who died of COVID-19 infection in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Thursday. According to the state’s economic survey report for 2021-22, the government had received 2.35 lakh applications for financial assistance till February 2022, of which 1.47 lakh had been sanctioned and an expenditure of Rs 735 crore was incurred.

Also Read: Maharashtra Economic Survey Report 2021: State Saw Drop in FDI Inflow, Karnataka Emerged on Top

At least 262 insurance claims were received from health workers, who were at risk of contracting the virus and 187 claims had been settled till December 2021, the report stated.

Meanwhile, India saw a single day rise of 4,184 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,80,067, while the active cases dipped to 44,488, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,15,459 with 104 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Advertisement

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 2,474 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.48 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,20,120, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.53 crore.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.