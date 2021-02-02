Maha Govt Suspends 3 Nurses For Administering Sanitiser During Pulse Polio Drive in Yavatmal

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the suspension of three nurses after an incident of glaring lapse was reported from Yavatmal on Sunday.

At least 12 children, between one to five years of age, were administered sanitiser instead of polio drops in Yavatmal’s Datiwale taluka. The incident happened during a pulse polio campaign. Show-cause notices have also been served on Medical Officers Bhushan Masram and Mahesh Manwar.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said more action would follow and the nurses would not be allowed to continue their work in this profession. “This is shocking. I was myself shocked to hear about the incident. This is a glaring lapse. We will not tolerate this when it comes to the health of our children. We have suspended the three nurses now. But it will not stop at this. We will make sure that stricter action is taken. This is serious,” Tope told CNN News18.

Meanwhile, Yavatmal District Collector M Devendra Singh said an inquiry was underway. “The incident took place on Sunday during a pulse polio campaign. The children complained of nausea, vomiting and lose motions. They were immediately admitted to the hospital. They are stable now. They will be discharged by Wednesday. I have asked the CEO of Yavatmal Zilla Parishad to conduct an inquiry into the matter. I cannot comment further,” he told CNN News18.