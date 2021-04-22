Maha Govt Tightens Covid-19 Curbs As Cases Continue to Rise- Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

In an attempt to bring down the spiralling Covid-19 infections, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance.

The new restrictions under the government’s `Break-the-Chain’ program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1.

🚨New strict restrictions under #BreakTheChain🚨To be implemented from 22nd April 2021, 8pm onwards pic.twitter.com/ifyrcQCbnH — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2021

Here are the fresh guidelines

1. All Government Offices (State, Central, under local authority) to operate only with 15 per cent attendance except for emergency services directly connected to management of Covid-19 pandemic.

2. In the case of Mantralaya and Central Government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Head of the Department can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission for the same from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

3. For all other offices mentioned under Section 5 of Break the Chain Order dated 13th April, 202 1, they should function only with 15% of their total attendance or 5 people whichever is more.

4. The marriage ceremony may be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours with a maximum of total 25 persons. Any family seen to be flouting the restraints may be fined Rs 50000.

5. As to inter-city and inter-district travel ban, exemption will be made for travel for medical emergency, essential services and funeral or medical attendance.

6. Travelling by local trains in Mumbai is only allowed for essential service workers. Travelling will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the vehicle.

7. Passengers of private buses (who are allowed to travel) will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers’ hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days.

8. Thermal scanners will be used for passengers and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centres or to a hospital.

9. Local DMA may decide to do the RAT test at the alighting point by appointing one of the authorised labs to give these services. The cost of the test, if so decided shall be borne by the passenger/ service provider.

10. Medical professionals and those requiring immediate medical attention and disabled persons can use public transport services during the period. Disabled persons can be accompanied by another person.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, has been consistently reporting more than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for several days amid the rapid second wave of infections. On Wednesday, 67,468 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. As many as 54,985 people recovered in the said period and 568 died. The total case tally reached 40,27,827 while the state now has 6,95,747 active cases.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here