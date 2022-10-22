Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh in Trouble Over 'Out-of-turn' Land Allotment in Latur; Maha Govt to Probe

Maharashtra Industries Ministry has ordered a probe into an alleged out of turn government plot allotted to Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh in their hometown Latur, according to media reports.

The probe was ordered after allegations made by a BJP functionary who alleged that the Bollywood couple’s agro-processing company got a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) plot out of turn during the tenure of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, reports PTI.

BJP’s Latur city vice-president Pradeep More said the company, M/s Desh Agro Pvt Ltd, was formed by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, with a capital of Rs 7.5 crore and they own 50% stake each in the firm.

More alleged that the company owned by the duo was allotted a plot by the state-run industrial corporation in Latur within weeks of its formation in 2021 and just ten days after an application was submitted for the allotment.

The actor-couple have not responded to the allegations yet, but their company has denied any illegality in the allotment process and said all norms were followed.

According to More, the couple’s company was formed on March 23, 2021 and on April 5, 2021, they applied for a plot for building an agro-processing plant. The company was allotted the plot on April 15, 2021. The company’s capital was worth Rs 7.5 crore, but they paid Over Rs 15 crore for a 2,52,726 square metre plot. For this, the company was charged Rs 605 per square metre.

MIDC allots land at concessional rates to promote industrial ventures in the state. Desh Agro Pvt Ltd was handed over the plot on July 22, 2021, he said.

Sixteen applications (for a plot) were pending before the MIDC for the last two years, but this company (Desh Agro Pvt Ltd) got an approval in 22 days since its formation,” More alleged. The Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition MVA, which also consisted of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was in power in Maharashtra during that period.

Riteish Deshmukh is the son of Maharashtra’s former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh. His elder brother Amit Deshmukh was a minister in the MVA government (November 2019-June 2022), while his younger brother is an MLA from Latur district.

More said the actors’ company applied for a loan on October 4, 2021, with the Pandharpur Urban Cooperative Bank and disbursal of Rs 4 crore was approved 23 days later on October 27. The firm applied for a second loan with the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank and Rs 61 crore was approved on October 27, 2021. It took another loan of Rs 55 crore from the bank on July 25, 2022, said the BJP functionary.

“We have sought a probe in both (MIDC plot land allotment and loans raised),” More said. Desh Agro Pvt Ltd’s establishment manager Dinesh Kesre termed the charges levelled by the BJP functionary as baseless. “The plot has been leased to the company as per law. The loans, too, have been taken following proper procedure,” Kesre said.

(With inputs from PTI)

