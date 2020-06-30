Maha Govt to Set up College for Marathi-speaking People of K'taka Border Districts

The Maharashtra government will set up a Marathi medium college in Kolhapur for the Marathi-speaking people residing in the border areas of Karnataka, a minister said on Tuesday.

Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, in a statement, said the decision has been taken with a view to cater to the educational needs of the Marathi-speaking population residing in the neighbouring state.

He said the new state-run college will be a sub-centre of the Shivaji University at Kolhapur. The Kolhapur district collector will provide a five-acre plot for the proposed college following which all necessary official permissions will be given, Samant said.

The college will start functioning from the next academic year, the release said.

A committee headed by Shivaji University vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkarwill work out the modalities for establishing the educational institute, it added. The border areas of Karnataka have a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.