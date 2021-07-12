Maha Govt to Set Up Covid-19 Task Force for Industrial Sector

The Maharashtra government will set up a COVID-19 task force for the industrial sector to ensure that the economic activity doesn’t stop due to the pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday. This task force will be monitored by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The CM gave the directions to set up the task force during a virtual meeting held with office-bearers of the CII (Confederation of Indian Industries).

“The threat of coronavirus still exists. To prevent further problems, a task force will be immediately set up to ensure that the economic cycle is not impacted," the CM is quoted as saying as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). During the meeting, Thackeray also discussed oxygen production, stock planning, mass vaccination of workers in the industry to combat the possible third wave of the pandemic. The chief minister asked the CII members to ensure that the manufacturing activity doesn’t get impacted in the event of stringent lockdown-like restrictions and discussed staggering work hours, making residential arrangements for workers on the premises of factories, creation of bio bubble etc., the statement said.

