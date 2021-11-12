With an aim to inoculate 100 per cent of its 91.44 million citizens by November 30 against Covid-19, the Maharashtra government recently requested the Central government to reduce the gap between two doses of vaccines. By reducing the gap, the state government intends to speed up the process of vaccination. State public health minister Rajesh Tope, during a virtual meeting, urged union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to consider reducing the gap between the two dosages of the Covishield vaccine.

While updating Mandaviya about the state government’s efforts to accelerate the vaccination drive, Tope said that the Maharashtra government aims to at least administer one dose to all the 91.44 million eligible population by November 30. According to a Hindustan report, a statement from the state government quoted Tope saying, “The speed of vaccination can be accelerated by reducing the gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine. The union ministry must consider this suggestion.”

Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the benchmark of administering 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines at around 4 pm. Maharashtra Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said the feat was possible with the active involvement of all district officers. Lauding the achievement,Tope also tweeted: “Today Maharashtra crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million covid vaccine doses. It was possible with active involvement of all District officers. Congratulations to all."

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has put forth a herculean task before the state administration after he said that he wanted all the citizens of Maharashtra to be fully vaccinated by November 30. He has appealed to citizens to take both doses. The state machinery is already in the process of augmenting the Covid vaccine drive aiming for a record number of jabs per day.

“Citizens should be made aware that although Covid infection has decreased, the virus is not gone yet. In addition to vaccination, awareness campaigns should be carried out to keep people aware. Movie theatres are being started in the state. There should be messages about the importance of vaccination shown in every cinema theatre," was the message.

