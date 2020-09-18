Maha Gram Panchayat Polls: 19 Collectors To Submit Reports

Mumbai: The State Election Commission has sought a report from collectors of 19 districts in Maharashtra where gram panchayat polls have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. The letter has been sent to collectors of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha and Gadchiroli.

Elections to 1566 gram panchayats in these districts, whose tenures ended between April and June,were scheduled on March 31 but were suspended on March 17. The collectors have been asked to submit their reports, on feasibility of holding polls amid the outbreak, by September 21.

