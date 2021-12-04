CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha Health Minister Urges People to Get Vaccinated After Mumbai Man Tests Positive for Omicron Variant

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said a total of 3,837 citizens have been tested at the state's international airports. (File photo: ANI)

A resident of Kalyan Dombivali in Mumbai, the 33-year-old man tested positive for Omicron variant after showing mild symptoms of fever and cough.

Mihir Trivedi

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that the 33-year-old man who has tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, had arrived in Mumbai from Cape Town and Dubai via New Delhi.

A resident of Kalyan Dombivali in Mumbai, he tested positive after showing mild symptoms of fever and cough, Tope said as he appealed to the people of Maharashtra to get themselves fully vaccinated.

“Information about Omicron is being sought from South Africa. Information is being sought on how much it affects patients, what its treatment is, etc. The ICMR will determine the protocol after receiving complete information. Only then will action be taken. However, citizens should not be intimidated. Those who have not been vaccinated should get the first vaccine. If the first is taken, the second dose should be given,” Tope said.

The patient’s genome sequence test determined that he has the Omicron variant. “He is undergoing treatment at a Covid Care centre and is doing fine. The important to note is that he was not vaccinated,” Tope said.

Swabs of 12 high-risk contacts of the said person and 23 of their low-risk contacts are being tested. Since December 1, a total of 3,837 citizens have been tested at the state’s international airports.

“Reports of six of them have come positive. Their reports have been submitted for genetic testing. Twenty-eight international passengers have also been reported for genetic testing in the past month,” he said.

“All citizens coming from abroad should take the test. In case of any symptoms, they should contact the concerned government hospital immediately,” he added as he appealed to people to ensure covid appropriate behaviour, use face masks and wash hands from time to time.

first published:December 04, 2021, 23:56 IST