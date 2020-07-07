Maha Hospital Gets Notice For Refusing to Treat Pregnant Woman

The civic body of Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district has issued a show-cause notice to a hospital for allegedly refusing to admit a pregnant woman, an official said on Tuesday.



The Maharashtra government has already directed all hospitals not to deny treatment to any patient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.



Municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj Ashiya on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the management of Supreme Hospital that had allegedly refused to admit a pregnant woman, said Milind Palsule, the PRO of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.



Supreme Hospital, which is a non-COVID-19 hospital in Bhiwandi, had refused to admit the complainant on July 4, following which the civic body has sought a clarification from the hospital, the official said.



Meanwhile, in a recorded message to doctors and citizens, the civic chief reiterated that it was absolutely necessary to provide treatment to non-COVID-19 patients and those who violate the order will face action.