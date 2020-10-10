Maha: Jailed Bhiwandi AIMIM Chief Slapped With 7th Case

Thane:The Bhiwandi unit chief of the AIMIM was booked in a seventh FIR over the past few days for offences ranging from rape to extortion, Thane police said on Saturday. Khalid Guddu is in jail currently and the latest case relates to extorting Rs 7 lakh from a builder in 2016 and constructing on the latter’s land he and his accomplices had grabbed, said Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde.

Guddu’s brother is an accused in the latest case that has been filed with Bhoiwada police, he added.

