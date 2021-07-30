Maha: Latur Police Register Graft Case Against Engineer

Latur, Jul 29: Police on Thursday registered a graft case against an engineer in Latur district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a villager, an official said. The accused has been identified as Dnyandev Pralhadrao Sude, posted as a branch engineer at mechanical sub-division office at Latur Zilla Parishad, the police said.

The mechanical department, which comes under the Ministry of water supply and sanitation, deals with borewell drilling schemes, repair, maintenance of hand and power pumps.According to the police, the ACB had received a complaint against the accused who allegedly demanded bribe for sanctioning Rs 7,40,000 bill and measurement book for a work of installing five new electric motors in borewells at the complainant’s village.

The engineer initially demanded Rs 60,000 to 65,000 in bribe but later agreed to accept Rs 40,000, the police said.When the complainant went to Sude’s office to pay the bribe amount, the accused refused to accept it, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the villager, a case was registered against the accused at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Latur under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police added. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here