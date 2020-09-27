INDIA

Maha: Latur Temple Gets Notice After It Opens For Devotees

A gram panchayat in Latur in Maharashtra issued a notice to the management of a temple which opened for devotees amid the coronavirus pandemic despite restrictions on such type of gatherings by the state government. The notice was issued to the management of a Hanuman temple in Makani Thor village in the district's Nilangekar taluka after people thronged it to offer prayers on Saturday, sarpanch Shreeniwas Ashok told PTI.

The temple attracts devotees from several parts of the state as well as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

  First Published: September 27, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
