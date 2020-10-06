INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maha: Leopard Strays In Residential Area; Search On

Maha: Leopard Strays In Residential Area; Search On

The forest department has started a search for a leopard that ventured into a densely populated area of Maharashtra's Thane city and attacked a stray dog there, an official said. The leopard strayed into Patlipada area of the city on Sunday and attacked the dog near a powerhouse there, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Thane:The forest department has started a search for a leopard that ventured into a densely populated area of Maharashtra’s Thane city and attacked a stray dog there, an official said. The leopard strayed into Patlipada area of the city on Sunday and attacked the dog near a powerhouse there, Thane’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Some residents alerted local authorities and raised safety concerns, following which the forest department launched a search, but the leopard is yet to be caught, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Next Story
Loading