Maha: Level 3 Curbs to Be Clamped in Nagpur on Delta Plus Variant Concern

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Saturday decided to clamp fresh curbs in the city from June 28 under the “level 3" of unlocking amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus. Daily timings of the shops selling essential and non-essential items will be reduced by four hours till 4 pm. Malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed. Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as per the order issued by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

The Delta Plus variant is currently a variant of concern and therefore Nagpur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to clamp more restrictions in various activities by implementing the level 3 curbs in the city with effect from June 28, the order said.

All essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls, theatres and multiplexes (allowed to operate with the 50 per cent capacity) will be shut. Besides, gatherings (social/cultural/entertainment) and marriages are allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or 50 persons whichever is less till 4 pm. A maximum of 20 people is allowed to attend a funeral. Salons, beauty care and wellness centres will operate till 4 pm. E-commerce services are allowed to operate regularly, it said. “Inter-district travel either by private cars/taxis/buses is made regular except if moving to (areas under) level 5, wherein e-pass will be required. Religious places and swimming pools will also remain closed along with coaching classes," as per the order. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that 21 cases of the Delta plus variant were found in the state, including the highest nine cases in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

