Maha: Light and Sound Show on Shivaji Maharaj's Life at Raigad Fort on June 5

The first ‘light and sound’ show based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be held at the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on June 5 this year and preparations for it are in full swing, Raigad Development Authority chairperson Sambhaji Chhatrapati has said.

The hill fort, situated in the Sahyadri range in Raigad district and built massively by Shivaji Maharaj in the second half of 17th century, was the capital of the Maratha empire under his rule.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati is a member of the former royal family of Kolhapur and king Shivaji’s descendant.

The Raigad Fort, a monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), comprises the court of Shivaji, remains of residential buildings, Jagdishwar temple and also the samadhi of Shivaji Maharaj.

The Raigad Development Authority has undertaken the work of conservation of parts of the fort and is also working to hold a light and sound show, a day before Shivaji Maharaj was coronated as the emperor (on June 6, 1674), Sambhaji Chhatapati told PTI on Saturday.

The script of the light and sound show has been approved by the authorites concerned, he said.

“The show will cover incidents from the birth of Shivaji Maharaj till his death. The rocky surface behind Holicha Maal area will be used by the audience to sit and watch the show. They will be able to have a 180 degrees view of the show from Rajsadar (the court of Shivaji) to the samadhi," he said.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati said he expects the ASI to expedite the fort’s conservation work.

“We (Raigad Development Authority) have transferred to the ASI a fund of Rs 11 crore three years back. But, the amount is not yet utilised fully for the fort’s conservation works," he said.

“Additional powers should be given to regional officers of the ASI as every file we move for sanction is sent to its Delhi head office and it is a lengthy procedure," he added.

