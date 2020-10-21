Maha: LPG Cylinder Explodes In Pune; Elderly Couple Injured
The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
An elderly couple was injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after leakage of gas from it in their house in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in the singe-room house located in Kasba Peth area around 8.30 am when an 85-year-old woman turned on the gas stove.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 21, 2020, 12:24 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Pune: An elderly couple was injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after leakage of gas from it in their house in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in the singe-room house located in Kasba Peth area around 8.30 am when an 85-year-old woman turned on the gas stove.
“The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded, causing burn injuries to the woman and her 90-year-old husband,” fire officer Sunil Naiknavare said. They were rushed to a private hospital by the fire brigade personnel, he said.
The LPG might have leaked from the cylinder overnight and remained inside the room where the couple lives, he said..
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor