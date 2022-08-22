CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: Man, 3 Others Booked for Making Wife Bath in Public View as Part of Ritual

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2022, 23:20 IST

Pune, India

On the advice of the mantrik, the woman was taken to a waterfall in Raigad district and forced to take bath in front of everyone(File photo/News18

A man has been booked along with his parents and a ‘mantrik’ (godman using spells, mantras) for allegedly torturing his wife and forcing her to take bath under a waterfall in full public view as part of a ritual so that she conceives, a Pune police official said on Monday.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the Bharti Vidyapeeth police official said.

“The couple did not have children. On the advice of the mantrik, the woman was taken to a waterfall in Raigad district and forced to take bath in front of everyone. A probe is underway,” he said.

first published:August 22, 2022, 23:20 IST
last updated:August 22, 2022, 23:20 IST