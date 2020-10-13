Maha: Man Arrested For Killing Wife After Tiff

Thane:A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after a quarrel in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. The incident took place in Bhiwandi town of the district on Monday, they said.

The couple used to have frequent fights as the man did not give money to his wife for domestic expenses and also doubted her character, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhiwandi Zone-II, Rajkumar Shinde said. They again had a quarrel on Monday, following which the accused, Ramratan Sukhlal Bharti, allegedly hit his 35- year-old wife multiple times with a metal angle, he said.

The woman, who received severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, he said. Based on a police complaint filed by a friend of the victim, the accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302, he added. PTI COR GK GK 10131059 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor