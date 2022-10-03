CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Maha: Man Dies While Dancing at Garba Event in Virar, Father Dies of Shock
1-MIN READ

Maha: Man Dies While Dancing at Garba Event in Virar, Father Dies of Shock

PTI

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 17:59 IST

Palghar, India

The man was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) and was declared dead.(Representational/News18 File)

The man was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) and was declared dead.(Representational/News18 File)

Manish Narapji Sonigra collapsed while dancing at a garba event at Global City complex in Virar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official from Virar police said

A 35-year-old man died while dancing at a garba event in Virar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Monday. Manish Narapji Sonigra collapsed while dancing at a garba event at Global City complex in Virar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official from Virar police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) and was declared dead. On hearing about the death, the man’s father also collapsed and died on the spot, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 03, 2022, 17:59 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 17:59 IST