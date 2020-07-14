Maha Man Faces Police Case After Over 200 Attend Daughter's Wedding, 17 Test Covid Positive

A case has been registered against a man in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district for allegedly inviting over 200 guests to his daughter's wedding and thus violating the coronavirus lockdown rules. Soon after the wedding the man and 16 others tested positive for the viral infection.

Dattatraya Takle, resident of Ralesangvi village in Bhoom tehsil, married off his daughter at a ceremony attended by over 200 persons on June 29, said a local police official.

As per the state government's rules, a maximum of 50 guests can attend a wedding.

Four days after the wedding, Takle and 16 others who had attended the function were found to have contracted the virus. Takle fell sick and was admitted to hospital.

Bhoom police on Tuesday registered a case on the basis of a village panchayat official's complaint against Takle under IPC sections 188 (defying public servant's lawfully promulgated order) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection dangerous to life) apart from the Disaster Management Act.