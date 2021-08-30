CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » India » Maha Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping, Impregnating 16-yr-old Mentally Unwell Girl
1-MIN READ

Maha Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping, Impregnating 16-yr-old Mentally Unwell Girl

The convict has also been fined Rs 20,000. (Image: reuters)

The convict has also been fined Rs 20,000. (Image: reuters)

Aakash Yedani (23), a resident of Katol, was convicted under POCSO and other charges.

A youth was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Monday by a Nagpur court for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her, an official said.

Aakash Yedani (23), a resident of Katol here, was convicted under sections 376 (2) (3), 506 of the IPC and section 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Additional Sessions Judge KG Rathi, said additional public prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde.

The victim is a mentally unwell 16-year-old who had been raped several times by Yedani when the former was alone at home, leading to her getting pregnant, after which a rape case was filed in Kondhali police station on November 11, 2018, Khaparde told PTI. The convict has also been fined Rs 20,000 by the court, she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 30, 2021, 22:22 IST