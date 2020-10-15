News18 Logo

Maha: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Woman

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a 37-year-old tribal man from neighbouring Palghar district to life imprisonment for killing a woman. In the order passed on Wednesday, district and additional sessions judge R R Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Sunil Laxman Kamadi.

Thane: A court in Maharashtra’s Thane has sentenced a 37-year-old tribal man from neighbouring Palghar district to life imprisonment for killing a woman. In the order passed on Wednesday, district and additional sessions judge R R Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Sunil Laxman Kamadi.

The prosecution told the court that in March 2018, the accused thrashed the 34-year-old woman and her husband (40) at Jawhar in Palghar as a fallout of a land dispute. The woman later succumbed to her injuries she had suffered in the attack, following which the police had arrested the accused.

  First Published: October 15, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
