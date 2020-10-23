Maha: Man Held For Bludgeoning Colleague To Death In Thane

Thane: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague over a work-related dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday, when the Suraj Saroj, employed as a plumber, entered into an argument with supervisor Vijay Ram Ujjagir (38), an official said.

During the heated exchange, the accused rained blows on the victim and bludgeoned him to death with a heavy-duty spanner, the official said. The Kasarwadavali police have registered a case of murder against the accused and further probe is underway, he added.

