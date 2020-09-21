Maha: Man Held For Using App To Send Lewd Messages To Women

Aurangabad: A man from Jalna was arrested for downloading an app and allegedly sending lewd messages and making video calls to women, Aurangabad police said on Monday. A probe began after a woman complained at the cyber police station here on September 7 about getting lewd messages from international numbers.

“We zeroed in on 20-year-old Ganesh Jadhav from Jalna and placed him under arrest after sustained interrogation. He was held under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions.He is in police remand for two days,” the official added. PTI AW BNM BNM 09212042 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor