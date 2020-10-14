INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maha: Man Hit By Truck While Evading Police; Driver Held

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A 24-year-old man was knocked down by a speeding truck while he was trying to evade the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Ghodbunder Road in the early hours of Tuesday, when a team of patrolling policemen spotted Ashish Chand Pathan selling banned tobacco products, spokesperson of Thane city police said.

Thane: A 24-year-old man was knocked down by a speeding truck while he was trying to evade the police in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Ghodbunder Road in the early hours of Tuesday, when a team of patrolling policemen spotted Ashish Chand Pathan selling banned tobacco products, spokesperson of Thane city police said.

During the ensuing chase, Pathan was knocked down by a speeding truck and sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that the victim is currently recuperating in a hospital. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the truck driver, who was later arrested by the Kasarwadavali police, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
Next Story
Loading