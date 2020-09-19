INDIA

Maha: Man Jumps To Death From Hospital Building In Palghar

A 42-year-man jumped to death from the second floor of a hospital in Boisar of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when Chandrakant Chowdhary jumped out of a window on the second floor of the hospital, the station house officer of the Boisar police station said.

Palghar: A 42-year-man jumped to death from the second floor of a hospital in Boisar of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when Chandrakant Chowdhary jumped out of a window on the second floor of the hospital, the station house officer of the Boisar police station said.

Chowdhary, a factory worker, was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of kidney stones, a couple of days ago, the official said. The victim died on the spot and his body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

The deceased lost his wife 10 years ago and has a 15- year-old daughter and an elderly mother, the official said..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 19, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
