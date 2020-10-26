Maha: Man Kills Wife After Quarrel In Palghar

Palghar: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after a quarrel in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Vikramgad in the district on Saturday, they said.

The 30-year-old victim had separated from her first husband and later married the accused, identified as Ankush L Kakva, an official at Vikramgad police station said. The accused had the suspicion that his wife was having an affair with another man and the couple used to have frequent fights over the issue, he said.

They again had a quarrel on Saturday following which the accused allegedly beat up and kicked his wife. The woman was later rushed to a hospital in Jawhar area where she died, the official said. The police arrested the accused on Sunday and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he addded.

