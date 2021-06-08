Maha Man Reaches Police Station with Knife Stuck in Stomach

In an incident that looks like a reel-life sequence, a 20-year-old man stabbed during a brawl managed to save his life as he ran towards a police station with a knife stuck in his stomach and later offered a lift on a motorcycle, a Nagpur Police official said on Tuesday, adding nine persons have been arrested. Police immediately admitted the victim to a government hospital where he is recuperating.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday late night, shows a man bleeding from his stomach and clutching the handle of the knife. Thankfully for him, the distance between the open ground where he was stabbed and the police station was hardly 500m.

A senior police officer said the attack was the fallout of an old rivalry. "The victim first ran some distance with the knife stuck in his stomach before he was given a lift on a motorcycle by his friend," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

