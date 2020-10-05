Maha: Man Sent To Police Custody For Sending Defence Area Pics To Pak WhatsApp Group

Nashik, Oct 4: A court here on Sunday remanded a man to police custody till October 9 for allegedly sharing pictures of the defence area at Deolali here in a Pakistani WhatsApp group, an official said. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 21, was caught by some soldiers on Friday when he was clicking pictures of the Military Hospital area in Deolali Camp, where photography or shooting video is prohibited, the police official said.

The soldiers seized his mobile phone and found out that he had allegedly sent the photographs to a WhatsApp group in the neighbouring country, he said. Kumar was handed over to Deolali Camp police on Saturday evening.

The accused, a resident of Bihar’s Gopalganj district, lived in a settlement near the Deolali Camp railway station and worked as a labourer at a construction site in the military area, the official said. A case has been registered under sections 3 and 4 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, he said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted in Kumar’s village. The contractor, who hired him, and his co-workers are being also being questioned.

