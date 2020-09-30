Maha: MBVV Commissionerate To Begin Operations From Oct 1

Thane: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order stating that the new Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate will begin its operations from October 1. The state government had last year announced the formation of the new commissionerate, which has been carved out of Thane and Palghar districts’ rural police departments.

Senior IPS officer Sadanand Date has been appointed as the first police commissioner of the new commissionerate, while S Jayakumar will be the additional commissioner, it was stated. The MBVV commissionerate will cover 20 police stations, of which six are new ones.

While eight police stations are in Thane district and the remaining are in Palghar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor