Maha Metro BSNL Lines Misused to Make International Calls to Tune of Rs 9.84 Lakh, Probe on
Image for representation.
An official said two BSNL lines were hacked by cyber frauds using high-end equipment and technology who then made international calls, generating bills of Rs 9.84 lakh for the month.
- PTI
- Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 11:38 PM IST
The BSNL numbers of Maha Metro were fraudulently used to make international calls to the tune of Rs 9.84 lakh after which officials lodged a complaint with Sadar police in Nagpur.
An official said two BSNL lines were hacked by cyber frauds using high-end equipment and technology who then made international calls, generating bills of Rs 9.84 lakh for the month.
A probe is underway, the Sadar police official said.
