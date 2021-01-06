Maha Metro To Execute Balance Work Of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

Thane, Jan 5: City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the planning agency for Navi Mumbai, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) for the implementation of remaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line 1. An official release on Tuesday by CIDCO stated that due to the pandemic situation and some technical issues, the development work of 1 to 6 stations out of total 11 from line 1 was lagging behind.

To complete the balance works of the line 1, CIDCO decided to appoint Maha Metro, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor