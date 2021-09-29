CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Punjab
Home » News » India » Maha Minister Faces Angry Locals During Tour Of Flood-affected Osmanabad
1-MIN READ

Maha Minister Faces Angry Locals During Tour Of Flood-affected Osmanabad

Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Gadakh Patil toured the flood-affected parts of Osmanabad districts on Sept 29. (Image: @GadakhShankarao/ Twitter)

Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Gadakh Patil toured the flood-affected parts of Osmanabad districts on Sept 29. (Image: @GadakhShankarao/ Twitter)

Gadakh, who is the guardian minister of the district, visited villages of Dautpur, Irla, Ter, Wakdi, and Saundana, among others.

Maharashtra water and soil conservation minister Shankarrao Gadakh faced people’s anger and complaints as he toured flood-affected parts of Osmanabad district on Wednesday. Gadakh, who is the guardian minister of the district, visited villages of Dautpur, Irla, Ter, Wakdi, and Saundana, among others. People told him about floodwater still lingering in houses, roads that have been washed away and disrupted electricity supply besides damaged crops.

The minister assured people that they would receive help at the earliest. Rains lashed Osmanabad and several other areas of Marathwada over the last two days, claiming more than ten lives and damaging crops.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 29, 2021, 23:42 IST