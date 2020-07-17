INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maha Minister Jitendra Awhad Who Recovered from Covid-19 in May Decides to Donate His Plasma

File photo of Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad (PTI)

File photo of Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad (PTI)

Awhad, who represents Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly segment, had tested positive for the virus, but recovered in May this year. Awhad said he will donate plasma in the next two days.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who has recovered from COVID-19 infection around two months ago, on Friday said that he has decided to

donate his plasma, used for treating patients.

Awhad, who represents Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly segment, had tested coronavirus positive, but recovered in May this year.

"After two months my blood reports are normal after fighting #coronavirus now I have decided to donate my plasma in govt hospital," the NCP leader tweeted. Awhad said he will donate plasma in the next two days.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection.

