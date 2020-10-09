INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maha Minister Reviews Water Availability In Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Considering the good spell of monsoon, projects in Aurangabad have ample water storage and the available resources should be managed well, Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai said on Friday. The state Industries and district guardian minister held a review meeting with district collector, municipal commissioner, Zilla Parishad CEO, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, and irrigation department here in Aurangabad.

The collector apprised the minister about the availability of water at various projects in the district. Desai asked officials to manage the available resources well to avoid water crisis in the coming months, a release here stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 9, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
