Maha: Nagpur Detects 1,629 New COVID-19 Cases; 52 Fatalities

Nagpur: As many as 1,629 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 52 died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said. The fresh infections have raised the caseload in the district to 62,531, the official said.

With the latest casualties, the toll in the region has reached 1,992, he said. At least 1,550 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 49,946 in the district, the official said, adding that 10,593 patients are currently in treatment.

