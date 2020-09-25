Maha: Nagpur Sees 971 New COVID-19 Cases; 41 More Deaths

Nagpur: As many as 971 persons tested for coronavirus, while 41 died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Friday, an official said. The latest cases have taken the tally in the district to 72,899, the official said.

With the addition of new casualties, the toll has reached 2,302, of which 1,693 were reported from Nagpur city limits, while the remaining were from other parts of the district, he said. At least 1,318 were discharged from hospitals on Friday, raising the number of recoveries to 54,806, the official said.

Presently, the district has 15,791 active cases, he added.

