Maha: Nagpur's COVID-19 Count Goes Up By 429; 21 More Die

Nagpur(PTI) At least 429 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths due to the infection were recorded in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said. With the addition of latest cases and casualties, the count of infections on the district rose to 91,988 and the toll reached 3,000, the official said.

As many as 457 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 82,896, he said. According to the official data, there are currently 6,092 active cases in the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor