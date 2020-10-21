Maha: Nashik's COVID-19 Count Goes Up By 502; 11 More Die

Nashik: With the detection of 502 fresh cases, the count of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra’s Nashik district rose to 90,572 on Wednesday, an official said. Besides this, 11 patients died of the disease, taking the toll in the region to 1,624, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, four were reported from the limits of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, he said. Of the COVID-19 cases reported so far, Nashik city alone accounted for 60,073, the official said.

Moreover, 571 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 82,508, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor