Three tractors and one tanker engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli were set ablaze by Naxals, police said on Monday. The incident happened late Sunday night in Medpalli village in Aheri taluka, some 170 kilometres from here, an official added.

The Maoist ultras left behind a poster at the site informing about a ‘Bharat bandh’ on Monday. The matter is being probed, the official added.

