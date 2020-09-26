Maha: Plastic Manufacturing Unit Gutted In Fire, Nobody Hurt

Thane: A plastic manufacturing unit in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra’s Thane district was completely gutted in a major fire, officials said on Saturday. There was no report of any injury in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted on Friday night at the factory located in New Sindh Compound area, a fire brigade official said. “The fire broke out around 11.30 pm and it soon engulfed the entire unit. Five fire engines from Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar civic bodies were engaged in the firefighting operation and the blaze was brought under control after five hours,” he said.

“So far, there has been no report of any injury or casualty caused by the fire. However, the factory was completely gutted,” he added. According to the official, cooling operations are currently underway at the site.

