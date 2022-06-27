Sangli Mass Suicide: Tantrik Among 2 Held for Murder of 9 Members of Family Over 'Secret Money'

The Maharashtra police on Monday said the nine members of a family found in a “mass suicide” in the Sangli district last week were murdered by two accused. According to officials, the two families were poisoned by two accused, including a ‘tantrik’ in exchange for ‘secret money’.

Police have arrested a tantrik 48-year-old Abbas Mohammad Ali Bagwan and resident of Sarvadenagar, Solapur and Dheeraj Chandrakant Suravshe (39), a resident of Vasant Vihar Dhyaneshwari Plot.

Popat Vanmore (54), who worked as a teacher, his brother and veterinarian Dr Manik Vanmore (49), their 74-year-old mother, wives and four children were found dead at their houses in Mhaisal village of Sangli district on June 21. Suicide notes were found from the two houses, located 1.5 km apart from each other.

The preliminary probe had suggested that the two brothers had heavily borrowed money from various people due to content of the suicide note. “The contents of the suicide notes indicate that the family had borrowed money from some people and was finding it difficult to repay it,” Sangli Superintendent of Police (SP) Dikshit Gedam had said.

Police had arrested 13 on charges of abetment of suicide while 25 were accused in the case.

DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

