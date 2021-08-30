Maha Power Bill Arrears Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) power bill arrears in the Mumbai metropolitan region have surpassed Rs 1,000 crore, reports said.

So far this year, the electric utility company has temporarily severed service for over 2 lakh customers due to unpaid bills, the majority of which have been overdue since June 2020, the Times of India reports.

Bhandup zone, which comprises Bhandup-Mulund, Thane, and Vashi (Navi Mumbai), had arrears from residential users totaling Rs 137 crore.

At the same time, the Kalyan zone, which comprises Dombivli-Kalyan up to Karjat/ Kasara and Vasai-Virar, Palghar, has overdue residential electricity bill payments totaling more than Rs 350 crore, Times of India quoted sources as saying. This included a total of Rs 183 crore in the Kalyan-Dombivli district and Rs 103 crore in the Vasai-Virar belt.

Other consumers include those in commercial, industrial, and other categories, whose nonpayment of bills for more than a year has also resulted in massive losses for the power company.

On Sunday, a top official with the state power agency said that MSEDCL’s bill payment collection counters will henceforth be open on holidays as well.

“The drive to recover arrears will continue and more connections are expected to be discontinued temporarily this week in order to speed up recovery,” she said.

