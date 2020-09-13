Maha: Record Spike Of 462 COVID-19 Cases In Amravati

Amravati (Maha): Amravati witnessed a record spike in COVID-19 cases for the second day running as 462 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, overtaking the figure of 320 recorded on Saturday, an official said. The district now has 8,774 cases, while two deaths, that of a 67-year-old woman and 72-year-old man, took the toll to 198, he added.

A total of 359 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 6,693, leaving the district with 1,883 active ones, he informed.

