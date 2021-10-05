Maha Religious Places to Open From Thursday: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Trust Issues List of Rules

After the Maharashtra government revised its Covid-19 guidelines under its ‘break the chain’ initiative, religious places have been allowed to open for visitors from Thursday. The civic body in Mumbai has issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 per cent of total capacity. Based on this, Mumbai’s famed Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar has urged devotees to follow all necessary precautions when visiting.

Speaking to `CNN-News18,Adesh Bandekar, chairperson of Siddhivinayak temple trust listed out the measures the temple authorities are takign to ensure Covid compliance.

The trust has imposed a host of rules to be followed by all devotees looking to visit the temple.

Entry on the basis of QR code only

All physical contact has to be avoided.

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women have been requested to avoid coming for physical darshan

No prasad offerings will be allowed.

Only 250 devotees will be allowed per hour.

Darshan will begin from 7 am

Strict Covid-19 SOPs will be followed

The situation will be reviewed after a week to assess if darshan will continue

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government had, earlier, announced that places of worship would open from October 7 but had given local authorities, like collectors and civic chiefs, the right to decide on the attendance limit at such venues based on factors like size, ventilation etc.

